Philadelphia Phillies return Mick Abel to Triple-A after historic MLB debut

The Phillies optioned Mick Abel back to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday, one day after the 23-year-old's historic major league debut, and recalled right-handed reliever Max Lazar. The roster shuffling comes in the aftermath of the José Alvarado suspension.

Abel was called up Sunday morning for a spot start against the Pittsburgh Pirates, and the Phillies' 2020 first-round pick turned in an outing to remember. He outdueled Pirates mega star Paul Skenes, leading Philadelphia to a 1-0 win at Citizens Bank Park.

The righty starter threw six shutout innings, allowing five hits and striking out nine batters on 84 pitches and 62 strikes. His nine strikeouts are tied with Curt Simmons for the most by a Phillies pitcher in their debut since 1901. Simmons struck out nine against the New York Giants nearly 80 years ago on Sept. 28, 1947.

"He keeps throwing the ball like that," Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. "I guarantee he's going to be back."

Mick Abel of the Philadelphia Phillies in his major league debut, during a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citizens Bank Park on May 18, 2025, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies won 1-0. Hunter Martin/Getty Images

The Phillies decided to give Abel a spot start last week when they put Aaron Nola on the 15-day injured list with a sprained ankle and moved Taijuan Walker back into the rotation. Cristopher Sanchez was the original scheduled starter Sunday, but the Phils moved him back to Monday and kept Abel on his normal turn through the rotation.

Abel earned the spot start after a resurgence with the IronPigs this season. Once a top prospect, Abel struggled last season at Triple-A with command, walking 78 in 108 2/3 innings and posting a 6.46 ERA.

This season, however, Abel has his command back in check. In eight minor league starts this season, Abel is 5-2 with a 2.53 ERA, 51 strikeouts and 19 walks in 46 1/3 innings.

"It took a lot of reflection, it took a lot of understanding who I am as a person and as a man," Abel said Sunday. "I think the biggest thing is redefining what my version of success is, and how I can go out there and try to get 1% better every day."

Lazar will get the first crack at filling the hole left in the Phillies' bullpen after Alvarado was suspended for 80 games for testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs. Alvarado is ineligible for the postseason.

The 25-year-old Lazar has a 3.12 ERA in 15 relief appearances for the IronPigs this season with 20 strikeouts and a 0.92 WHIP. He made his MLB debut last season, striking out nine, walking two and allowing seven runs in 13 2/3 innings.

With Alvarado suspended, the Phillies will lean heavily on Jordan Romano, Matt Strahm and Orion Kerkering in high-leverage situations. Lazar will join a group of Tanner Banks, Joe Ross, José Ruiz and Carlos Hernandez of middle relievers.