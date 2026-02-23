Crash in Lower Nazareth Township, Pennsylvania, leaves 2 men dead, official says

Two men died in a crash in Lower Nazareth Township, Pennsylvania, Sunday, the Northampton County Coroner's Office said.

The crash happened along Route 191 (Nazareth Pike) near the intersection of Gradwohl Switch Road.

The Northampton County Coroner's Office identified the two men who died as 59-year-old Edward A. Segreaves and 22-year-old Lucas A. Snyder. Both men were from Lower Nazareth Township.

The coroner's office said Segreaves was driving a pick-up truck and was pronounced dead at the scene. Snyder was driving a sedan. He was extricated from the vehicle and pronounced dead at St. Luke's Hospital, Anderson Campus.

The Northampton County Coroner's Office said both men died as a result of multiple blunt force injuries with the manner of death being accidental.

The crash is under investigation by the Colonial Regional Police Department.