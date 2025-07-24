2 men found guilty of murder in deadly 2024 home invasion in Lower Merion, Pennsylvania

Two men accused of shooting and killing a man in a home invasion last year in Lower Merion, Pennsylvania, have been found guilty on murder charges, a jury ruled on Thursday.

Charles Fulforth and Kelvin Roberts were found guilty on seven of the eight counts, including first-degree murder charges. The two men broke into a home on Meredith Road in Wynnewood last December and shot and killed Andrew Gaudio and left his mother, Bernadette Gaudio, paralyzed. They'll now each face life in prison.

Fulforth and Roberts were charged with murder, robbery and other offenses stemming from the deadly night. Investigators said the two men worked together at Junkluggers in Willow Grove and went to the wrong house to steal guns after an estimate that was done at a home in Bucks County.

During four days of testimony, jurors heard from detectives, co-workers and forensic experts.

In an emotional moment on Tuesday, Gaduio took the stand in her wheelchair and told the jury that she lives in constant pain and that it took all her strength to testify.

