Watch CBS News
Crime

2 men found guilty of murder in deadly 2024 home invasion in Lower Merion, Pennsylvania

By Madeleine Wright, Siafa Lewis,
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
Read Full Bio
Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

Two men accused of shooting and killing a man in a home invasion last year in Lower Merion, Pennsylvania, have been found guilty on murder charges, a jury ruled on Thursday. 

Charles Fulforth and Kelvin Roberts were found guilty on seven of the eight counts, including first-degree murder charges. The two men broke into a home on Meredith Road in Wynnewood last December and shot and killed Andrew Gaudio and left his mother, Bernadette Gaudio, paralyzed. They'll now each face life in prison.

18pkg-mw-lower-merion-home-invasion-closing-arguements-transfer-frame-400.jpg
Charles Fulforth and Kelvin Roberts were found guilty on seven of the eight counts, including first-degree murder charges.   

Fulforth and Roberts were charged with murder, robbery and other offenses stemming from the deadly night. Investigators said the two men worked together at Junkluggers in Willow Grove and went to the wrong house to steal guns after an estimate that was done at a home in Bucks County. 

During four days of testimony, jurors heard from detectives, co-workers and forensic experts. 

In an emotional moment on Tuesday, Gaduio took the stand in her wheelchair and told the jury that she lives in constant pain and that it took all her strength to testify. 

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Madeleine Wright

Madeleine Wright is a bilingual general assignment reporter for CBS News Philadelphia who is fluent in Spanish. She joined the team in January 2022 and was named the Delaware County reporter in July 2023.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue