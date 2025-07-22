2 men on trial for deadly home invasion in Lower Merion, Pennsylvania, last year

Trial continues for 2 men charged with deadly home invasion in Lower Merion, Pennsylvania

Trial continues for 2 men charged with deadly home invasion in Lower Merion, Pennsylvania

Trial continues for 2 men charged with deadly home invasion in Lower Merion, Pennsylvania

Tuesday marked Day 2 of the trial for two men charged with a deadly home invasion in Lower Merion, Pennsylvania, in December.

Investigators say the men broke into the wrong home to steal guns and shot and killed Andrew Gaudio and left his mother, Bernadette Gaudio, paralyzed.

Bernadette Gaudio testified Tuesday.

Gaudio, who uses a wheelchair, said she is still in a lot of pain. She said it took a lot of strength and bravery to speak at the Montgomery County Courthouse.

Police say Charles Fulforth and Kelvin Roberts are accused of breaking into the home on Meredith Road in Wynnewood last December.

Investigators say the two men worked together at Junkluggers in Willow Grove and went to the wrong house to steal guns after an estimate that was done at a home in Bucks County.

Also inside the courtroom, the jury heard from investigators who were on scene collecting evidence, workers at Junkluggers and gun and crime scene experts.

The two men are facing murder, robbery and other charges. The trial is set to continue Wednesday.