Man killed, woman critically injured after home invasion in Lower Merion Township, Pennsylvania

A man was killed and his mother is in critical condition after they were shot during an early morning home invasion in Lower Merion Township, according to the Mongomery County District Attorney's Office.

It happened in the unit block of Meredith Road in the township's Wynnewood section at around 2:20 a.m. on Sunday.

"You never think anything like this is going to happen like next door to you," said neighbor Scott Richard.

Investigators are now looking for at least two suspects and a vehicle one of the suspects used to escape. Officials didn't release the make and model of the vehicle but say a 2004 Green Jeep Cherokee, which was stolen during the home invasion, has been recovered.

Anyone with information should call the Lower Merion Township Police at 610-645-6231 or the Montgomery County Detective Bureau at 610-226-5553. pic.twitter.com/YDtL5jcTDU — Lower Merion Twp. (@LowerMerionTwp) December 8, 2024

"I just do not for the life of me understand how another person can take another person's life. I do not get it," Richard said.

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office confirmed to CBS News Philadelphia the victims were a mother and her son.

Richard said his thoughts are with the family and he's praying the mother makes a full recovery. He said he's known her for over 15 years.

"We all know each other. We all know everybody's kids. Whether it's the people across the street here or two doors down, or three doors down, or the street over. Everybody knows everybody," Richard said. "And when something like this happens, you are just like I don't understand and you definitely get a little scared."

Investigators are still trying to figure out a motive for the crime and whether it was targeted.

"I just really hope the Lower Merion Police Department and the detectives involved figure out who did this, figure out why they did this, and apprehend them and get them off the streets because it's going to make everybody sleep a lot better," Richard said.

Police are now offering a $5,000 reward for information that can lead to an arrest in this case.

If you have any information that can help with the investigation, call Lower Merion Township Police at 610-645-6231 or the Montgomery County Detectives Bureau at 610-626-5553.