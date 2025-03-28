Love Run Philadelphia Half Marathon, Dreamgirls, & Juliet and other things to do this weekend

The Philadelphia portal is back online but won't be long for LOVE Park

This weekend in Philadelphia, runners will spring through the heart of the city on Sunday in the Love Run Half Marathon. Millennials and Gen-Zers will unite to see JoJo's Too Much to Say Tour at The Fillmore, while theatergoers flock to see a Broadway classic and a reimagined Shakespearean comedy at The Academy of Music.

This weekend offers something for everyone in the City of Brotherly Love.

Love Run Philly Half Marathon

Just as Philadelphia settles into spring, the streets of Center City will be packed with runners of all ages. The BMW Love Run Philadelphia Half Marathon and 7K is set for Sunday morning.

Registration is sold out, but volunteers can sign up to cheer on runners along the course for those who still want to be part of the action.

Both races will take runners through the heart of Philly, with the half marathon continuing along Kelly Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The event, which begins at 7:30 a.m. and will cause temporary road closures and parking restrictions.

Friends, families and groups are encouraged to bring cowbells, clappers and plenty of cheers to support runners. Awaiting runners at the fishline is a beer garden and food trucks, which will be open from 9 a.m. to noon near Eakins Oval.

Those interested in future events can join the waitlist for 2026 entries and secure a spot at the lowest price of the year.

JoJo's Too Much To Say Tour at The Fillmore

Actress, singer and author JoJo is performing at The Fillmore in Philadelphia Friday night as part of her tour for her latest EP, "NGL." JoJo rose to fame when she was just 13 years old with her debut album and iconic hit, "Leave (Get Out)." The song made her the youngest-ever solo artist to have a debut #1 single in the U.S. at the time.

The "Too Little Too Late" singer's Too Much To Say Tour is the perfect way to kick off your weekend. The concert starts at 8 p.m., and doors open at 7 p.m.

Tickets to see JoJo at The Fillmore start at $53.50.

Dreamgirls at Walnut Street Theatre

Broadway fans can check out "Dreamgirls," the musical, at the Walnut Street Theatre now through May 4! The showstopping musical tells the story of a 1960s Supremes-like girl group that makes their big break during an amateur competition. However, with their quick, skyrocketing fame, one can only wonder, will the girls be able to stay true to their friendship and music? You'll have to watch this classic to find out.

Tickets for this weekend's lineup of shows are still available online. Prices for Saturday night's 8 p.m. showing start at $97.

& Juliet at The Academy of Music

Rom-com fans looking for a fresh take on a Shakespearean classic should head over to The Academy of Music on South Broad Street. "& Juliet" is a comedic musical that reframes the end of "Romeo and Juliet." This new-take musical asks, "What would happen if Juliet didn't end it all over Romeo?

"& Juliet" was created by David West Read, an Emmy Award-winning writer from the television series "Schitt's Creek." Not sold yet? The musical also features modern pop music like Kelly Clarkson's "Since U Been Gone‚" Katy Perry's "Roar," and Britney Spears' "Baby One More Time."

"& Juliet" will be at The Academy of Music until April 6. Tickets are available online.

Shofuso Japanese Cultural Center 2025 Season

You know it's officially spring when the Shofuso Japanese House and Garden opens its doors. The Shofuso Japanese House and Garden is a tranquil cultural gem that sits in the middle of West Fairmount Park.

According to the house's website, it was designed by Japanese architect Junzō Yoshimura and originally built in Japan in 1953. The house was later relocated to Philadelphia in 1957.

The garden features a traditional 17h century-style house, surrounded by a beautiful garden complete with a waterfall, koi pond, and tea garden.

Visitors can experience the peaceful ambiance of Shofuso every Wednesday-Sunday, rain or shine, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

General admission is priced at $15. Children under 5 years old can visit for free.

Astra Lumina: An Enchanted Night Walk Amongst the Stars

Take an enchanted night walk this weekend, visiting stars through a celestial pathway.

Astra Lumina is having its 24th experience in the Lumina Night Walk series with An Enchanted Night Walk Amongst the Stars at Abington Art Center in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania.

"Stroll along an enchanted one-mile night walk guiding visitors of all ages on a journey to discover the wonder of visiting stars, experience nature come alive through nine cosmic installations, marvel at the stars falling to your feet from 20 feet above and more," reads a description of the event's highlights on its ticketing website.

There are many time slots for the event from 7:15 p.m. through 8:45 p.m. The enchanted walk is an hour long.

This out-of-this-world night walk is only available on Friday, Saturday and Sunday in March.

There is a 20% discount for:

Friday, March 28

Sunday, March 30

The discount is for adults [13+], children [ages 4-12], seniors [65+], students, or military and family bundle [3+ tickets, max two adults].

XTU's Country Night at Philadelphia Wings vs. Ottawa Black Bears

Two unexpected duos are coming together this Friday night at the Wells Fargo Center. XTU Presents Country Night kicks off Friday at 7 p.m. and runs until 11:30 p.m. as the Philadelphia Wings take on the Ottawa Black Bears.

Country music fans and professional lacrosse fans will get the chance to hang out with their favorite XTU radio personalities and even catch a performance by singer Dillon Carmichael at halftime!

While sales for Country Night have ended, tickets to see the game Friday night start at $20.

Flyers vs. Sabres

On Thursday, the Philadelphia Flyers fired John Tortorella with nine games left in his third season as head coach. Coincidentally, the Flyers went on to snap a six-game losing streak that same night with a win over the Montreal Canadiens.

On Saturday, the rebuilding Flyers look to continue to soar in their post-Tortorella era against the Buffalo Sabres.

Puck drops at 1 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Center. Tickets start at $20.

Sixers vs. Heat on Saturday, Sixers vs. Raptors on Sunday

From a rebuild to a complete disaster. The 76ers are set to play back-to-back days at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday and Sunday, in an effort to keep their losing streak alive.

The injury-ravaged Sixers are set to host the Miami Heat on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for this game start at $15.

Then on Sunday at 7:30 p.m., the Sixers will face the Toronto Raptors. Tickets for this game start at $7.