Philadelphia Flyers fire coach John Tortorella, team says

The Philadelphia Flyers are parting ways with coach John Tortorella, the team announced Thursday.

The team announced the news in a post on social media.

Here's the statement from general manager Danny Briere:

"Today I made the very difficult decision to move on from John as our head coach. John played a vital role in our rebuild. He established a standard of play and re-established what it means to be a Philadelphia Flyer. John's passion on the bench was only equaled by his chariable work in our community. As we move into the next chapter of this rebuild, I felt this was the best for our team to move forward. I'd like to thank John for his tireless work and commitment to the Flyers."

Associate coach Brad Shaw will take over as interim head coach.

Tortorella, 65, joined the Flyers in 2022 under previous general manager Chuck Fletcher. Fletcher praised Tortorella's demanding reputation and championship pedigree (Tortorella won a Stanley Cup as head coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2004 - they defeated the Flyers in the Eastern Conference Finals that year).

The rebuilding Flyers went 97-107-33 during Tortorella's 237 games coached - or a win percentage of .479, according to hockey-reference.com.

The Flyers are 28-36-9 this season with nine games left to play. They sit in last place in the Metropolitan Division with 65 points.

