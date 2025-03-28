Road closures planned for Center City Philadelphia for LOVE Run half marathon and 7K Sunday

The LOVE Run half marathon and 7K races will take over part of Center City Philadelphia Sunday morning.

Both races run through Center City, and the half marathon continues onto Kelly Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Road closures and parking restrictions will be in place to accommodate the event.

Both races kick off at 7:30 a.m. A festival including a beer garden and food trucks will be open from 9 a.m. to noon near Eakins Oval.

These streets will be closed from about 3 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday:

Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 22nd Street to Eakins Oval

Eakins Oval from Benjamin Franklin Parkway to the Philadelphia Museum of Art

Kelly Drive from Eakins Oval to Brewery Hill Drive

The course includes these roads, which are set to close Sunday at 6:45 a.m.

Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 16th Street to Eakins Oval

16th Street from Benjamin Franklin Parkway to John F. Kennedy Boulevard

John F. Kennedy Boulevard from 16th Street to 20th Street

20th Street from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to Market Street

Market Street from 20th Street to 15th Street

Penn Square to Juniper Street

Juniper Street to Market Street

Market Street from Juniper Street to 6th Street

6th Street from Market Street to Arch Street

Arch Street from 6th Street to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Brewery Hill Drive to West Girard Avenue

West Girard Avenue to Lansdowne Drive

Lansdown Drive to Sweet Briar Drive

Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to Falls Bridge

Black Road to Avenue of the Republic

Avenue of the Republic to Memorial Hill Drive

Memorial Hill Drive to South Concourse Drive

The streets will open as they clear, with Center City streets expected to reopen to cars by 11 a.m. See the course map on the race website.

Parking restrictions will also be in place from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, and cars parked illegally will be towed, according to the city.

SEPTA bus routes 38 and 43 will have detours starting at 6 a.m. Saturday.

These bus routes will have detours from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday: 2, 4, 7, 16, 17, 23, 27, 31, 32, 33, 38, 43, 44, 45, 47, 48, 49, 61, 124 and 125. More information is available on SEPTA's website. The Broad Street and Market Frankfurt lines will operate on a normal weekend schedule.

Athletes participating in the races can pick up their bib numbers and other gear at the Health and Fitness Expo at Hall F of the Pennsylvania Convention Center at 12th and Arch streets. The expo is open Friday from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.