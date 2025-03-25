The Portal in Philadelphia is moving from LOVE Park, with a new location coming soon

Philadelphia's Portal is moving from LOVE Park, but a new location hasn't been revealed

Philadelphia's interactive Portal — which connects live to cities around the world in Ireland, Lithuania and Poland — is leaving LOVE Park. But while the installation is temporarily shut down, officials say it will remain in the city, with some changes on the way.

The company behind the portal's network is expected to share more details in a press conference Wednesday. However, director Joseph Callahan has already confirmed some key developments, including plans to add the Philippines to the network and introduce live music and dance performances outside the portal.

Before those changes take effect, the portal will be moved to a new location. Callahan said Love Park was a strategic location because it could accommodate large crowds, but there were challenges.

"Love Park … was a well-positioned place. It could accommodate hundreds of people around it. The one challenge was the fountain, and the other was … we had to move it for Christmas Village," Callahan said. "Indoors is an option, but the requirement is that there has to be foot traffic there and it has to be publicly accessible."

The portal has been disconnected after repeated incidents of damage. In one case, police say vandals stole copper wire, and in another, the screen was smashed.

Callahan insisted vandalism is not a factor in the decision to move the portal, adding that Philadelphia has been the "best place" for the project, despite the fact that similar installations in other cities have not experienced damage.

Local reactions to the portal's temporary shutdown have been mixed.

"I'm so sad that it had to come to this. It's so beautiful," said Elizabeth Gross, who works near the portal.

Cyle Martin, a Philadelphia resident, had a different take.

"It's Philly. It's just Philly," he said. "It's gonna happen. Look what we did during the Super Bowl. We tear this city down any chance we get."

As for the portal's next location, Callahan said an announcement will come within the next week, revealing three potential sites. A final decision will follow a week later, and the portal will remain in that location for at least a year.

No matter where the installation moves next, organizers are hoping to place it at Independence Hall in 2026 as part of America's 250th birthday celebrations.