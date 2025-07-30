Love is Blind casting "brave, open-minded" singles in Philadelphia

Popular Netflix reality show "Love is Blind" is bringing its casting to Philadelphia, looking for "all single men and women who are brave, open-minded and ready for a committed relationship," the show's production company, Kinetic Content, announced in a post on Instagram.

Other casting calls are going out for Austin, Texas; St. Louis, Missouri; New Orleans, Louisiana; and Charleston, South Carolina.

Eight seasons of "Love is Blind" have already run on Netflix and a ninth season set in Denver, Colorado, is set to premiere Oct. 1.

In the show, contestants "date" for a week without seeing each other, only able to hear the other's voice as they take part in different activities. The contestants can then choose to get engaged and finally see each other.

Hosted by real-life celebrity couple Nick and Vanessa Lachey, Love is Blind boasted six couples got married over the show's first three seasons.

Applying for "Love is Blind" in Philadelphia

It's not clear if there's a future "Love is Blind" season set in Philadelphia in the works. The city will certainly be a happening place in 2026 as it celebrates the United States' 250th anniversary. Colonial history trivia pods in front of Independence Hall, anyone?

If you want to be on the show, Kinetic's Instagram posts links to this 72-question application with some questions important to anyone looking for a prospective partner — do you want kids? Or if you already have kids, are you open to more? What are your hobbies? What do you bring to the table?

There's also this fun one: "Is finding love more important to you than being on television or gaining a following via social media? Be honest."

You're also prohibited from applying if you are a candidate for public office.