Looking ahead to Pennsylvania's impact on 2024 presidential election

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On the cusp of Election Day, the focus turns to the 2024 presidential election. There is no question that Pennsylvania will remain an important swing state for both parties.

What can we take away from Tuesday night, as the countdown begins for next year?

It hasn't even been a day since polling locations in the city of Philadelphia and across Pennsylvania have closed but political experts CBS News Philadelphia spoke with said they're already looking ahead to 2024.

"As a snapshot in time, obviously it was a good night for the Democrats in Pennsylvania," John Kennedy, political science professor at West Chester University, said.

From Philadelphia's mayoral race up to the state Supreme Court pick, a blue wave hit Pennsylvania Tuesday night. So what does that mean for 2024?

"Joe Biden doesn't win Pennsylvania unless he keeps solid numbers in Southeastern Pennsylvania outside of Philadelphia," David Redlawsk, chair of the Department of Political Science and International Relations at the University of Delaware, said. "And this suggests that there's at least some reason for cautious optimism."

But comparing this off-year election to what could happen in 2024, political experts said is not only tricky but could be misleading.

"A lot is going to happen between now and next November," Kennedy said. "Lots could happen probably between now and next week, next month."

Still, these experts believe the issue of abortion, which drove voters to the polls across the country Tuesday, will continue to do the same next November.

"At a minimum, it tells us that abortion rights in Pennsylvania, as well as nationally, continued to be a very hot button issue that is generating an intense issue by voters, but particularly motivating Democrats to get out there," Redlawsk said.

Heading into 2024, Kennedy believes when it comes to abortion, Republicans will need to "try to reframe" the issue. He thinks Democrats will need to shift their perspective on other matters.

"They're going to have to find a better way around the issue," Kennedy said. "I think for Democrats the lesson is they're going to have to find a better way to message other issues, inflation, the border."

Issues aside, these experts agree Pennsylvania will undoubtedly remain a key state for both campaigns.

"If we have a very close contest, it's going to be one of the deciders," Kennedy said.

"It's going to be a hard fought election," Redlawsk said. "No question about that.