New Jersey Little Leaguer will play in state tournament after judge ruled suspension was unreasonable

A judge has overturned the suspension of a 12-year-old Little Leaguer from Haddonfield, New Jersey, who was suspended for flipping his bat after hitting a game-winning home run in his team's first state tournament game.

On Thursday, Joe Rocco, the father of 12-year-old Marco Rocco, said a judge ruled the suspension was unreasonable. Marco Rocco will now play in Thursday night's New Jersey state tournament game. The winner of the state tournament advances to the regionals, where they have a chance to move on to the Little League World Series.

In a statement, Little League Baseball said it will uphold the Gloucester County Superior Court judge's ruling.

"While we continue to follow any orders governed by the court of law, Little League is extremely disappointed that time, energy, and attention were diverted away from our volunteers and communities who are creating positive experiences for all players and families throughout the International Tournament," Little League said in a statement in part.

Marco Rocco tossed the bat in the air on July 16 after his sixth-inning, two-run homer in the final of the sectional tournament, Joe Rocco said.

Joe Rocco called the suspension hypocritical because Marco had tossed his bat in celebration in previous games without warning or punishment. Little League Baseball has also posted videos of bat-flip celebrations on social media that do not result in punishment.

"They promote bat flips. The kids see major leaguers doing it. It's part of the game. He was just emulating what he saw," he said.

The incident left his son "distraught."

"He was so confused," the father said. "He didn't understand what was going on. On the car ride home, he was saying 'How can that be against the rules? If I knew I was breaking the rules, I never would have done it.'"

This is a developing story and will be updated.