Pennsylvania preteen with terminal cancer receives support through #SwiftiesForLily

By Nikki DeMentri, Will Kenworthy

/ CBS Philadelphia

In the lyrics of Taylor Swift: "It's nice to have a friend…" It's that sentiment imitating real life for a Bucks County preteen after a terminal cancer diagnosis. 

The Tomlinson home in Pipersville is without question a Swiftie household. 

"I think she's amazing and inspiring," Lily Tomlinson said. 

The soon-to-be 13-year-old is a "Speak Now" girl. Though recently, she's entered her "Fearless" era. 

"Fearless-wise, I'm quite brave, I think," Lily said with a smile. 

Less than two weeks ago, the family learned the seventh grader had terminal cancer. Her diagnosis is DIPG, which is a rare and fast-growing brain tumor impacting her sight, speech and mobility. 

"So just when all of this horribleness started happening, what was a happy time? When did we really just sort of forget all of life's yuck?" Kelsey Tomlinson, Lily's mom, said. 

"The Best Days" for this mother-daughter duo go back to Pennsylvania's very own Taylor Swift. Last week, Lily's mom posted a message in a Swiftie Crafters Facebook group.

Not long after, complete strangers started reaching, out asking to send things. Soon, friendship bracelets, cards and even a blanket showed up in their mailbox. As the #SwiftiesForLily community grew, the Bucks County mom had to get a P.O. box. 

"It's just kind of blown up in a way that I never, never, never expected," Kelsey said. 

Messages continue to come in from around the world. Kelsey said Swifties from India to London have reached out.

"It means a lot to me that people are trying to help me," Lily said. 

An online fundraiser is also seeing a flood of Swiftie support with $13 donations. The money will go toward medical expenses. 

"Oh, they're moving mountains. Absolutely. They're absolutely moving mountains," Kelsey said.

Nikki DeMentri
Nikki DeMentri is a general assignment reporter with CBS Philadelphia.

