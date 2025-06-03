Lil Wayne is making a stop in Atlantic City, New Jersey, for Tha Carter VI tour. What to know about the presale.
Lil Wayne will be making a stop in Atlantic City, New Jersey, this summer for "Tha Carter VI" tour as part of the rollout of his 14th album with the same title.
The rap icon with five Grammys will be at Boardwalk Hall on Aug. 2 as part of a 34-city tour.
Tyga and Belly Gang Kushington will be along for the tour, celebrating over two decades of Tha Carter series.
The tour starts on Friday, June 6, in New York, the same day Tha Carter VI will be released.
There will be a presale starting on Wednesday, June 4, and running throughout the week. General ticket sales will start on Friday, June 6, at 10 a.m. on Live Nation, according to the release.
Fans can also explore a variety of VIP packages.
"Packages vary but include premium tickets, limited edition poster, specially designed gift, early entry into the venue & more," the news release says.
Tha Carter VI 2025 tour dates:
- Fri June 6 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden^
- Wed July 30 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
- Fri Aug. 1 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach#
- Sat Aug. 2 – Atlantic City, NJ – Boardwalk Hall
- Sun Aug. 3 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
- Tue Aug. 5 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre
- Wed Aug. 06 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
- Fri Aug. 8 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
- Sat Aug. 9 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
- Mon Aug. 11 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
- Thu Aug. 14 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
- Sat Aug. 16 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
- Sun Aug. 17 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
- Wed Aug. 20 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
- Fri Aug. 22 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater
- Sat Aug. 23 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
- Sun Aug. 24 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
- Tue Aug. 26 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
- Fri Aug. 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
- Mon Sept. 1 – Ridgefield, WA – Cascades Amphitheater
- Wed Sept. 03 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
- Fri Sept. 5 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
- Sat Sept. 6 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
- Wed Sept. 10 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Fri Sept. 12 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
- Sun Sept. 14 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
- Tue Sept. 16 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
- Wed Sept. 17 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
- Thu Sept. 18 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman#
- Mon Sept. 22 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center^%
- Wed Sept. 24 – Huntsville, AL – The Orion Amphitheater
- Thu Sept. 25 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
- Mon Sept. 29 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena#
- Wed Oct. 1 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center#
- Thu Oct. 2 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre#
^ Already On-Sale
# with NoCap
% Lil Wayne with Special Guests Hot Boys
Lil Wayne is no stranger to the Philadelphia region; he was one of the headliners at the Roots Picnic 2024 with Jill Scott.
He also stopped by the City of Brotherly Love for WrestleMania 40 to debut a new single.