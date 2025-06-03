Lil Wayne is making a stop in Atlantic City, New Jersey, for Tha Carter VI tour​. What to know about the presale.

Lil Wayne will be making a stop in Atlantic City, New Jersey, this summer for "Tha Carter VI" tour as part of the rollout of his 14th album with the same title.

The rap icon with five Grammys will be at Boardwalk Hall on Aug. 2 as part of a 34-city tour.

Tyga and Belly Gang Kushington will be along for the tour, celebrating over two decades of Tha Carter series.

The tour starts on Friday, June 6, in New York, the same day Tha Carter VI will be released.

There will be a presale starting on Wednesday, June 4, and running throughout the week. General ticket sales will start on Friday, June 6, at 10 a.m. on Live Nation, according to the release.

Fans can also explore a variety of VIP packages.

"Packages vary but include premium tickets, limited edition poster, specially designed gift, early entry into the venue & more," the news release says.

Tha Carter VI 2025 tour dates:

Fri June 6 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden^

Wed July 30 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Fri Aug. 1 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach#

Sat Aug. 2 – Atlantic City, NJ – Boardwalk Hall

Sun Aug. 3 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Tue Aug. 5 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre

Wed Aug. 06 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Fri Aug. 8 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

Sat Aug. 9 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Mon Aug. 11 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Thu Aug. 14 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Sat Aug. 16 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Sun Aug. 17 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Wed Aug. 20 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

Fri Aug. 22 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Sat Aug. 23 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Sun Aug. 24 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Tue Aug. 26 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Fri Aug. 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Mon Sept. 1 – Ridgefield, WA – Cascades Amphitheater

Wed Sept. 03 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Fri Sept. 5 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sat Sept. 6 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Wed Sept. 10 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Fri Sept. 12 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Sun Sept. 14 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Tue Sept. 16 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Wed Sept. 17 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Thu Sept. 18 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman#

Mon Sept. 22 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center^%

Wed Sept. 24 – Huntsville, AL – The Orion Amphitheater

Thu Sept. 25 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Mon Sept. 29 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena#

Wed Oct. 1 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center#

Thu Oct. 2 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre#

^ Already On-Sale

# with NoCap

% Lil Wayne with Special Guests Hot Boys

Lil Wayne is no stranger to the Philadelphia region; he was one of the headliners at the Roots Picnic 2024 with Jill Scott.

He also stopped by the City of Brotherly Love for WrestleMania 40 to debut a new single.