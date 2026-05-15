"The phone call that you always want to get": Laundry service by 2 Montco moms partners with PGA Championship

As the 2026 PGA Championship continues at Aronimink Golf Club, one Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, business will be making sure every staff member has a clean uniform.

Lessen the Loads, based in Pottstown, is one of 10 Pennsylvania local businesses contracted to be a vendor for the tournament.

Now with a team of more than 75 women, Lessen the Loads was started four years ago by high school friends Mary Catherine Weber (she goes by MC) and Ally Cook.

In their own homes, using their own machines, the team washes, folds and delivers laundry back to clients within 24 hours.

"On an average month, we do about 40,000 pounds of laundry," Weber said.

This week, they've got a big new client: the PGA Championship.

"We're doing the event staff laundry, so anybody who has a uniform on, working the event, that's what we'll be handling," Cook said.

And they're responsible for all of that laundry before, during and after the tournament.

The partnership came through the PGA VendorMatch program, which seeks to connect local, diverse-owned businesses to spectator championships.

"This is a dream come true, right? For a small business like us, this is the phone call that you always want to get," Cook said.

Weber and Cook started Lessen the Loads back when Cook had her third baby.

"And I could not keep up with the laundry," Cook said.

The two co-owners have known each other for more than half their lives.

"We always say, from lab partners to business partners," Cook said. "If you would've told us in high school that we would own a laundry business together..."

"We would've laughed in your face," Weber says.

MC and Ally said this opportunity also gives them a chance to get to know other local business owners and meet new families and potential clients.

"These moms will do whatever they can to make your life a little bit easier, and I just hope that that truly shines through in the work that we do," Weber said.