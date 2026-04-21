Colleagues celebrate Delaware County educator named Teacher of the Year: "It really epitomizes you as a teacher"

A Haverford Township history teacher is making soaring grades this year.

Leon Smith of Haverford High School in Pennsylvania was named 2026 Teacher of the Year by the Council of Chief State School Officers.

CBS Mornings announced the honor Tuesday, and CBS News Philadelphia gathered with some of Smith's colleagues as they congratulated him.

"He truly believes that there's no better profession than being an educator," Principal Pete Donaghy said.

In a Zoom interview from New York, Smith talked about the honor, which he got to celebrate with his favorite basketball player, Julius Erving.

"Elation, really just a tremendous sense of gratitude and humility because I have such reverence for the teaching profession," Smith said.

Colleagues said Smith's passion for education is contagious and is visible in the way he cares about his students.

"It really epitomizes who you are as a teacher," Jennifer Saksa said. "You have always brought this sense of professionalism."

Smith, who has taught for 25 years, has advocated for greater diversity in the teaching profession. Smith, who teaches AP U.S. history and AP African American studies and coaches basketball, is the 2025 Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year.

"As a historian, I've studied just the importance of education in various societies, and it's always something been something that has been central to that society advancing," Smith said.

Smith's passion for history has inspired many students.

"Every time he taught, it left me wanting to learn more," student Khadija Mansaray said.

Smith will be back in the classroom Wednesday.

"You know that every day you walk into that building," Smith said, "you are making a difference in the life of a young person."