Leon Smith of Pennsylvania named 2026 National Teacher of the Year: "He is everything you want in a teacher"

"CBS Mornings" exclusively revealed Pennsylvania high school teacher Leon Smith as the 2026 National Teacher of the Year, which is selected by the Council of Chief State School Officers' National Teacher of the Year program.

Smith, a social studies teacher at Haverford High School in Havertown, Pennsylvania, said the honor "just means everything."

"It's just such an honor to be able to represent teachers all over the country and really stand on the shoulders of so many others that have come before me that have done just such great work," Smith said in an interview with "CBS Mornings" on Tuesday.

Smith, who teaches AP U.S. history and AP African American studies, was previously named the 2025 Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year.

In a video, students at Haverford High School and colleagues described Smith as passionate, caring, charismatic and engaging.

"He is everything you want in a teacher," principal Pete Donaghy said in the video. "He relates African American studies or U.S. history to his students."

Smith reflected on the difference teachers can make in the lives of their students. For him, his favorite teacher was his first grade teacher, Ms. Mason.

"Just how she made me feel," Smith said. "So I just think that's the power of a teacher, that it's not always the content but it's how you make the students feel is what they remember."

Smith said he thinks it's crucial to let students "know that you care."

"And also just being able to see things in students that they cannot see in themselves."

Smith is also a longtime basketball coach, coaching the freshman team at Haverford High School.

"I was one of his players and he made sure that I felt seen," a former player told "CBS Mornings." "He made me feel like I actually had a purpose."

Smith's love for basketball started when he was young. His favorite player ever is Julius Erving, known as Dr. J., who Smith said made him "fall in love" with the game.

Erving surprised Smith on "CBS Mornings" by congratulating him in person on being named the National Teacher of the Year.

"When I got the notification about Leon, I realized that his school Haverford is literally right around the corner from a house that I lived in for 11 years," Erving said. "So there was a connection ... I said, 'Well, let's go and be on the show. Go see some people. Spread some joy. Spread some love.'"

Erving recalled a teacher who had an impact on his life.

"The most significant was Mr. Ray Wilson, who actually taught special ed in my high school, but he was also my basketball coach," Erving said, describing Wilson as a lifelong mentor.

"He lived until he was in his 80s, and he was always there. He was always my first call anytime anything came up. Big or small, I could always call him, anytime, day or night. That was special."

Smith called meeting Erving an honor and said he's thankful for a moment that he'll never forget.