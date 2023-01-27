Eagles-49ers: Police ramps up security ahead of NFC title game

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We are just two days away from the NFC championship game. While the Eagles will be hosting the San Francisco 49ers, security will also be on the defense.

Several law enforcement agencies are ramping up security measures for the big game, including Philadelphia and SEPTA Transit Police.

They're also asking fans to do their part.

Philadelphia police have put up barricades for crowd control on South Broad Street near City Hall ahead of the NFC championship game.

"This is an exciting time," Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said. "We're ramped up. We prepared. We've been planning for this for the time that we've had to be able to do that."

Police are again planning to grease the poles, as they did a few months ago when the Phillies were in the World Series.

"Be safe. Just be safe," Mayor Jim Kenney said. "Think about what you're doing where you are and don't get hurt, and don't get in trouble."

SEPTA is adding 10 additional trains on the Broad Street Line for the fans headed to the stadium on game day.

"To add to the crowd, we also have a Villanova game basically around the same time," Captain R. Kitt Walls from SEPTA Transit Police said. "So at the time the Villanova game will be ending, we'll possibly be around the same time as the Eagles game will be beginning."

SEPTA Transit Police are planning to increase their presence on the trains and platforms to keep everyone safe.

"With our radio room personnel being fully staffed, and video officers doing frequent virtual patrols, I'm sure we'll be well-covered," Wall said.

Pennsylvania State Police, who usually have a presence on game days, are once again deploying troopers on horseback to keep an eye on the crowds outside the stadium.

"Whenever you're dealing with a very large crowd, they're up high," Lt. Adam Reed said. "They can see what's going on and they can be ready to assist as needed."

A spokesperson for the Eagles says for privacy reasons, the team can't discuss its security measures publicly.

However, the teams encourage fans to follow the stadium's clear bag policy and to limit the number of items brought to the stadium.