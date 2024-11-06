Latino voters in Philadelphia say economy, inflation likely drove increased support for Trump

Latino voters in Philadelphia discuss community's shift toward Donald Trump in 2024 election

President-elect Donald Trump made huge strides in this election compared to how he did in 2020. In particular, he received more votes from the Hispanic community both nationally and in Pennsylvania than he did four years ago.

Latino voters who spoke to CBS News Philadelphia said the economy and inflation were issues that played a bigger role in this election than they did in 2020.

Miguel Garcia, who lives in North Philadelphia, said many Hispanic families are struggling financially.

"Prices went up, food went up, everything went up," Garcia said.

Inflation and the economy were among the reasons Garcia said he voted for Trump.

"I'm confident he can get things done," he said.

Freddy Ramos said he thinks Trump will help his community.

"We need the money over here. This is the place where we want the money to live our lives beautifully," Ramos said.

According to CBS News exit polls, Ramos and Garcia were not alone. Trump received a big boost from Hispanic voters in Pennsylvania, garnering 42% of the vote compared to Vice President Kamala Harris with 57%. That's a big leap from 2020 when Trump received support from 27% of Hispanic voters.

Hispanic voters who cast ballots for Harris also said they believe the economy is a big reason why more people voted for the former president.

"The Republican party had a lot better consistency and organization," Harris voter Natalia Aponte-Borges said.

"Some politicians can appeal to our fears while others can appeal to our hopes and aspirations," said Rafael Damast, who voted for Harris. "And one narrative of fear can win out over those of hope."