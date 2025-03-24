Watch CBS News
Allentown City Hall employee charged with planting noose at own desk

By
Tom Dougherty
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Dougherty is a digital content producer for CBS Philadelphia. Before joining CBS Philadelphia, Tom covered sports for NBC Sports Philadelphia. He currently covers breaking news and sports.
Tom Dougherty,
Will Kenworthy, Dan Snyder

CBS Philadelphia

An Allentown City Hall employee was charged with planting a noose at their desk in January, according to police.

LaTarsha Brown is charged with tampering or fabricating with physical evidence and false reports to law enforcement, Allentown Chief of Police Charles Roca said.

According to police, Brown reported finding what appeared to be a noose on her desk in her third-floor office at City Hall around 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 10. Responding police collected video and building access records from the time Brown left work on Jan. 9 and her 7:11 a.m. arrival on Jan. 10 to attempt to identify who placed the item on her desk.

Investigators interviewed all employees, and all agreed to provide a buccal swab for DNA testing except for Brown, Capt. Steve Milkovits said.

Milkovits said Brown was initially cooperative with the police investigation but later requested that it be discontinued.

The noose was submitted to Pennsylvania State Police for DNA testing on Jan. 14, according to Milkovits. A search warrant for Brown's DNA was approved and executed on Jan. 24. Three days later, it was submitted for comparison.

Milkovits said a state police report was released on March 10 indicating that Brown's DNA matched swabs of the outer surface and inner-knotted portion of the noose. He added no other employee's DNA was found on the noose.

When asked about Brown's motive, Roca said, "At this point, we're not going to discuss that."

Police said that Brown remains employed by the city at this time.  

Brown is also a member of the Allentown School Board.

