Allentown community demands answers, accountability after item resembling noose found on city employee's desk

In a show of unity, dozens came out in front of Allentown's City Hall Monday afternoon after an investigation began Friday into an item resembling a noose that was found on a city employee's desk.

"This egregious act is not just an affront to one individual, but it's an attack on the entire community," United Baptist Church Allentown's Senior Pastor Benjamin Hailey said during the rally.

Several spoke during a rally calling for transparency, prevention and an "immediate federal investigation" among a list of demands. This incident, community members note, is not the first racial discrimination issue City Hall has dealt with.

"They're very resilient. They're always a community leader, always pushing for equality. They might be bruised right now, but they're not broken," Josie Lopez, who noted she is a close friend of the victim, said.

The victim is not being named due to safety concerns.

"Our colleague was threatened. This was an act of terror. This is a hate crime. She's a Black woman with Black children and ... it hurts me to see this," Phoebe Harris, Allentown School board member, said.

"We need answers and we're really looking for the mayor to hold whoever did this accountable," Andrene Brown-Nowell, Allentown School Board president, said.

Allentown police are continuing to investigate the incident. The department did not provide many new details Monday, aside from calling out social media claims they say are false, including that the victim's office was ransacked. The Lehigh County District Attorney's Office is not involved in the investigation at this time.

"As of right now the investigation is ongoing and progress is being made, so as of right now, no the FBI has not been contacted," Genesis Ortega, communications director for the Allentown Mayor's Office, said.

Ortega added the administration has confidence in Allentown police to "get to the bottom" of what happened and asks anyone with information to come forward.

"The City of Allentown is committed to making sure that every employee enjoys a respectful workplace," Ortega said.

Community leaders are asking the public to join them at a city council meeting Wednesday night in a show of solidarity for the victim and to continue speaking out.

"It is both horrible and unacceptable that, in this day and age, such an incident can happen in any workplace. ... As the investigation unfolds, we are prepared to act swiftly to hold any individuals accountable," a statement from Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk said in part.

Members of the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus and a representative from the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission also rallied Monday and condemned the Allentown incident.

"This act is against the very spirit on which Pennsylvania was founded – tolerance – and is a sacrilege to the memory of the many men, women and children who were lynched throughout the United States, all victims of white supremacy. We're not going back, and we're not backing down. Hate has no place here," Secretary of the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus and State Rep. Ismail Smith-Wade-El, D-Lancaster, said in a statement.

Allentown City Council is planning to hire a law firm to conduct a comprehensive and impartial review of its policies, with the investigation set to begin by the end of January 2025, according to a statement from Allentown City Council President Cynthia Mota and Vice President Santo Napoli.

"This investigation will assess existing policies and guide the City in implementing new practices and policies as recommended as well as training to transform the workplace culture," the statement says in part. "Our goal is to prevent harm, address past issues, and create a supportive and equitable environment for all Allentown city employees."

The statement continues, saying this next step will hopefully avoid prolonged litigation, prevent delays and significantly reduce legal costs on city taxpayers.