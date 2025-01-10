Item resembling a noose found on Allentown City Hall employee's desk, police say

Cargo ship Algoma Verity still stuck in Delaware River, Coast Guard says | Digital Brief

Allentown police are investigating after an item resembling a noose was found on a City Hall employee's desk Friday morning, according to officials.

Police say that at around 7:30 a.m. Friday, they were notified that a "small item resembling a noose" was found on an employee's desk at Allentown City Hall.

Allentown Police Department is investigating the incident and urges anyone with information to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 610-437-7721. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Tip411.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes into our newsroom.