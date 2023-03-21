Philadelphia seeking information on 10 unsolved murders
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Authorities in Philadelphia need more information on the whereabouts of 10 people wanted for homicides in Southwest Philadelphia since 2019.
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, Councilmember Curtis Jones Jr. and other officials from Krasner's office will speak at a news conference Tuesday morning.
They'll be at a church in Cobbs Creek discussing the open cases.
How to watch
- What: Krasner, Officials to discuss 10 unsolved homicides
- When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023
- Time: 11 a.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and on CBS News Philadelphia
