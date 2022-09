Philadelphia police: Man found shot to death inside vehicle involved in crash

Philadelphia police: Man found shot to death inside vehicle involved in crash

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a car crash and deadly shooting in Cobbs Creek. The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. Sunday on Baltimore Avenue between 60th and 61st Streets.

There were two vehicles involved.

Police say a man was found shot to death inside one of those vehicles.