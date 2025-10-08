Landon Dickerson ruled out for Philadelphia Eagles-New York Giants game; Jalen Carter listed as questionable

Eagles fans sound off after Broncos deliver Philly their first loss of the season | What's Trending

Philadelphia Eagles Pro Bowl left guard Landon Dickerson will miss Thursday night's game vs. the New York Giants with an ankle injury, and Jalen Carter is listed as questionable for the Week 6 matchup.

Carter, who has dealt with a shoulder injury in the 2025 season, popped up as questionable Wednesday's injury report with a heel injury.

Along with Dickerson, backup tight end Grant Calcaterra was also ruled out against the Giants. Both Dickerson and Calcaterra exited Sunday's loss vs. the Denver Broncos with injuries.

Dickerson has dealt with several injuries in the 2025 season, including a back and meniscus injury. He got surgery on the meniscus in August when it happened in training camp, but didn't miss the start of the regular season. Backup offensive lineman Brett Toth filled in for Dickerson Sunday, so he's likely the starter at left guard.

Linebacker Nakobe Dean is expected to make his season debut against the Giants. He's listed as questionable for Thursday night. Dean started the season on the physically unable to perform list after he tore his patellar tendon in his knee during last season's playoffs.

Dean had a career year in the 2024 season and finished with 128 total tackles, three sacks, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.

Running back Saquon Barkley, who popped up on the injury report this week, doesn't have an injury designation Wednesday for the Week 6 game and will play vs. his former team.

Rookie linebacker Jihaad Campbell and defensive tackle Byron Young, who don't have injury designations, will play against the Giants.