Partly cloudy, cooler than average Labor Day in Philadelphia region. Here's the weather forecast.

What will the weather be on Labor Day in Philadelphia?

Meteorological fall may begin on Monday, but astronomical fall begins three weeks later on Sept. 22.

Daytime highs this week in the Philadelphia region will run slightly below our average of 83-84 degrees (mainly in the upper 70s and low 80s) with overnight lows in the 50s and 60s.

Sunshine will remain through Tuesday, with high clouds drifting into the region by Wednesday.

The next chance of showers is Thursday. Although it is the home opener for the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field, we're not expecting severe weather or anything significant. However, we'll keep an eye on that rain chance because it'll be along a reinforcing cold front that will be making its way through the area.

It's still four days away, and the forecast timing may change a bit, so stay tuned if you are headed to the game or any outdoor events that evening.

You may recall the extreme drought that gripped our region last fall. So far, we only have a few abnormally dry areas as we approach fall. Some steady rain would be helpful to prevent widespread drought conditions from developing. Since June 1, we have only received 8.54 inches of rain, which is 4.04 inches below our average of 12.58.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Monday: Partly cloudy. High 80, Low 60.

Tuesday: Plenty of sun. High 80, Low 59.

Wednesday: Bright and sunny. High 80, Low 59.

Thursday: An isolated shower? High 82, Low 62.

Friday: Scattered showers. High 81, Low 66.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 80, Low 68.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High 77, Low 58.

