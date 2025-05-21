Person arrested in shooting of 16-year-old Khalief Webster in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, police say

A person has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, high school student Khalief Webster over the weekend, police said Wednesday.

Webster, 16, was a sophomore at Upper Darby High School and played football. Police said the shooting happened just before 3 p.m. Sunday near Long Lane and Pine Street.

Upper Darby police will hold a news conference about the arrest at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. You can watch live in the player above or wherever CBS News Philadelphia is streaming.

Police had released images from surveillance video asking for tips that would lead to the shooter's arrest.

The Upper Darby School District made resources available to students and asked members of the school community to keep all involved in their thoughts and prayers.

"We must come together as a community to ensure that people of all ages, especially our youth, feel safe, supported, and valued. Violence is never the answer. We have to do better. And we can do better — together," Mayor Edward Brown said in a statement after the shooting.

The suspect's identity was not immediately released Wednesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.