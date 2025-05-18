Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, shooting leaves 16-year-old boy dead, police say

A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, on Sunday following an argument, police said.

The shooting happened just before 3 p.m. in the area of Long Lane and Pine Street, according to police.

Police said the 16-year-old and another minor were arguing, which led to the suspect shooting the 16-year-old.

The 16-year-old was shot in the lower back, police said. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and pronounced dead, according to police.

The 16-year-old's identity hasn't been revealed, but police said they're in "close contact" with the Upper Darby School District to provide "resources and support" for his family, students and staff.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Upper Darby Township Police Department.

This is a developing story and will be updated.