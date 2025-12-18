Kevin Krebs, a Malvern man who brought guns to a "No Kings" protest and had bombs at home, pleads guilty

A Pennsylvania man who brought guns near a "No Kings" protest during the summer in West Chester and who police later found bombs at his home in Malvern pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday.

Kevin Krebs entered a guilty plea to possession of an unregistered firearm or destructive device and faces up to 10 years in prison. He's scheduled to be sentenced on March 31, U.S. Attorney David Metcalf said in a news release.

Krebs was arrested on June 14 in the area of North High Street in West Chester, near a "No Kings" protest demonstrating against President Trump's deportation policies and other actions by his administration.

Police arrested Krebs with a fully loaded concealed Sig Sauer P320 handgun under a yellow raincoat, an M9 bayonet, a pocket knife, pepper spray, a ski mask and gloves. Court documents showed police also found an AR-15-style rifle on the floor of Kreb's SUV. Investigators said Krebs did not have a concealed carry permit.

Investigators found over a dozen improvised explosive devices, including pipe bombs, at his home on Conestoga Road days after his arrest. Chester County District Attorney Chris de Barrena-Sarobe previously said no motive was established for why Krebs was armed near the protest. Krebs had no manifesto or writings that mentioned any plans for violence, the district attorney said.