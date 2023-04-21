Watch CBS News
Local News

Mother and daughter bludgeoned to death at home in Roselle, New Jersey, family says

By Christine Sloan

/ CBS New York

Family members say mother & daughter were found dead in NJ home
Family members say mother & daughter were found dead in NJ home 02:14

ROSELLE, N.J. -- The Union County Prosecutor's Office is investigating a double homicide in Roselle

Family members said Keisha Morrison and her 9-year-old daughter Kelsey were bludgeoned to death inside their home on West 7th Avenue.

They were discovered dead by police inside the girl's room. 

"We demand justice for my niece. She didn't deserve this. We demand justice for my sister-in-law," said Atasha Scott, Morrison's sister-in-law. 

Scott said Morrison's husband arrived and busted his wife's bedroom door. 

"When he went into the room he found a crime scene but there was no bodies," said Scott. 

Morrison's husband called police, then the family was taken away and officers broke the news to them hours later. 

"Unfortunately, Kelsey and Keisha are deceased and that's what they told us," said Scott. "Kelsey was a firecracker, strong personality. Keisha was quiet, never see her angry."

Kelsey's 10th birthday would've been this weekend. The family was planning a trip a to Disneyland. 

Family members said the suspect, who sources told CBS2 was arrested out of state, was at the house when police arrived.

Somehow, he got into the victim's car, dropped it off around the corner and left.  

The Union County Prosecutor's Office said they would not release information on the case. 

Christine Sloan
christine-sloan-small-2023.png

Christine Sloan is an Emmy Award-winning reporter, who covers New Jersey for CBS 2 New York. Sloan re-joined the station in January 2023. She also worked at CBS 2 New York from 2004 to 2016.

First published on April 20, 2023 / 12:15 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.