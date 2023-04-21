Mother and daughter bludgeoned to death at home in Roselle, New Jersey, family says

Family members say mother & daughter were found dead in NJ home Family members say mother & daughter were found dead in NJ home 02:14

ROSELLE, N.J. -- The Union County Prosecutor's Office is investigating a double homicide in Roselle.

Family members said Keisha Morrison and her 9-year-old daughter Kelsey were bludgeoned to death inside their home on West 7th Avenue.

They were discovered dead by police inside the girl's room.

"We demand justice for my niece. She didn't deserve this. We demand justice for my sister-in-law," said Atasha Scott, Morrison's sister-in-law.

Scott said Morrison's husband arrived and busted his wife's bedroom door.

"When he went into the room he found a crime scene but there was no bodies," said Scott.

Morrison's husband called police, then the family was taken away and officers broke the news to them hours later.

"Unfortunately, Kelsey and Keisha are deceased and that's what they told us," said Scott. "Kelsey was a firecracker, strong personality. Keisha was quiet, never see her angry."

Kelsey's 10th birthday would've been this weekend. The family was planning a trip a to Disneyland.

Family members said the suspect, who sources told CBS2 was arrested out of state, was at the house when police arrived.

Somehow, he got into the victim's car, dropped it off around the corner and left.

The Union County Prosecutor's Office said they would not release information on the case.