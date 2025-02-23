South Philadelphia's Kampar closed after fire, plans to reopen, restaurant says

Kampar, a James Beard Award-nominated Malaysian restaurant in South Philadelphia, is temporarily closed after a fire, according to its Instagram account.

In a post on Sunday, the Bella Vista restaurant says in part, "We have to close temporarily to fix the damages that the fire caused. We are working hard to get it done as quickly as possible and are fortunate to have some amazing contractors helping us do so."

The bar is destroyed, the post says, but "our Guinness sign survived and is still a symbol of invigorating strength."

"We want to be open again soon and will keep you all posted," the post from Sunday morning says.

Kampar via Instagram

The restaurant first posted that it was closed due to a fire on Saturday and also shared a fundraising campaign for staff. As of Sunday afternoon, about $6,100 has been raised online.

Kampar is the "next chapter of the James Beard nominated Saté Kampar and a platform for underrepresented food," according to its website. It's a James Beard Award semifinalist this year for Best New Bar. Two resident chefs are currently working at Kampar, the website says — Reuben Asaram and Cote Tapia-Marmugi.