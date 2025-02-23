Watch CBS News
Local News

South Philadelphia's Kampar closed after fire, plans to reopen, restaurant says

By Laura Fay

/ CBS Philadelphia

Demolition underway at SPS Technologies after fire | Digital Brief
Demolition underway at SPS Technologies after fire | Digital Brief 03:16

Kampar, a James Beard Award-nominated Malaysian restaurant in South Philadelphia, is temporarily closed after a fire, according to its Instagram account. 

In a post on Sunday, the Bella Vista restaurant says in part, "We have to close temporarily to fix the damages that the fire caused. We are working hard to get it done as quickly as possible and are fortunate to have some amazing contractors helping us do so."

The bar is destroyed, the post says, but "our Guinness sign survived and is still a symbol of invigorating strength."

"We want to be open again soon and will keep you all posted," the post from Sunday morning says.

Firefighters stand in front of Kampar after the fire
Kampar via Instagram

The restaurant first posted that it was closed due to a fire on Saturday and also shared a fundraising campaign for staff. As of Sunday afternoon, about $6,100 has been raised online.

Kampar is the "next chapter of the James Beard nominated Saté Kampar and a platform for underrepresented food," according to its website. It's a James Beard Award semifinalist this year for Best New Bar. Two resident chefs are currently working at Kampar, the website says — Reuben Asaram and Cote Tapia-Marmugi.

Laura Fay

Laura Fay is a digital content producer at CBS News Philadelphia. Laura previously worked as a reporter, editor and audience director at The 74, a nonprofit news organization covering education.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.