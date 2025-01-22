Watch CBS News
Local News

Philadelphia chefs, restaurants make list of James Beard Awards semifinalists

By Laura Fay

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

Several Philadelphia chefs and restaurants are semifinalists for prestigious James Beard awards.

The James Beard Foundation on Wednesday released the list of 2025 semifinalists for the chef and restaurant awards, and Philadelphia's thriving restaurant scene is well-represented. 

Greg Vernick, of Vernick Fish in the Comcast Technology Center in Center City, is a semifinalist for Outstanding Chef. 

Kalaya, a Thai restaurant in Fishtown, is on the list for Outstanding Restaurant. 

Phila Lorn, of Mawn Noodle House, is a semifinalist for Emerging Chef. 

Abigail Dahan, of Provenance in Society Hill, is a semifinalist for Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker.

What Philadelphia chefs could win James Beard Awards?

Several chefs are semifinalists for Best Chef in the Mid-Atlantic region: 

  • Anthony Andiario, Andiario, West Chester, Pennsylvania
  • Juan Carlos Aparicio, El Chingon, Philadelphia
  • Antimo DiMeo, Bardea Food & Drink, Wilmington, Delaware
  • Yun Fuentes, Bolo, Philadelphia
  • Jesse Ito, Royal Sushi & Izakaya, Philadelphia
  • Amanda Shulman, Her Place Supper Club, Philadelphia

The region includes Washington, D.C., Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

What Philadelphia restaurants are semifinalists for James Beard Awards?

These restaurants are also semifinalists: 

  • Machine Shop, Philadelphia – Outstanding Bakery
  • Little Fish, Philadelphia – Outstanding Hospitality
  • Càphê Roasters, Philadelphia – Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program
  • The Lovers Bar at Friday Saturday Sunday, Philadelphia – Outstanding Bar
  • Kampar Kongsi, Philadelphia – Best New Bar (a new category this year)

Nominees for each award will be announced on April, and winners will be announced at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony in Chicago on June 16, the organization said. This is the 35th year for the awards.

Laura Fay

Laura Fay is a digital content producer at CBS News Philadelphia. Laura previously worked as a reporter, editor and audience director at The 74, a nonprofit news organization covering education.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.