Philadelphia chefs, restaurants make list of James Beard Awards semifinalists

Several Philadelphia chefs and restaurants are semifinalists for prestigious James Beard awards.

The James Beard Foundation on Wednesday released the list of 2025 semifinalists for the chef and restaurant awards, and Philadelphia's thriving restaurant scene is well-represented.

Greg Vernick, of Vernick Fish in the Comcast Technology Center in Center City, is a semifinalist for Outstanding Chef.

Kalaya, a Thai restaurant in Fishtown, is on the list for Outstanding Restaurant.

Phila Lorn, of Mawn Noodle House, is a semifinalist for Emerging Chef.

Abigail Dahan, of Provenance in Society Hill, is a semifinalist for Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker.

What Philadelphia chefs could win James Beard Awards?

Several chefs are semifinalists for Best Chef in the Mid-Atlantic region:

Anthony Andiario, Andiario, West Chester, Pennsylvania

Juan Carlos Aparicio, El Chingon, Philadelphia

Antimo DiMeo, Bardea Food & Drink, Wilmington, Delaware

Yun Fuentes, Bolo, Philadelphia

Jesse Ito, Royal Sushi & Izakaya, Philadelphia

Amanda Shulman, Her Place Supper Club, Philadelphia

The region includes Washington, D.C., Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

What Philadelphia restaurants are semifinalists for James Beard Awards?

These restaurants are also semifinalists:

Machine Shop, Philadelphia – Outstanding Bakery

Little Fish, Philadelphia – Outstanding Hospitality

Càphê Roasters, Philadelphia – Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program

The Lovers Bar at Friday Saturday Sunday, Philadelphia – Outstanding Bar

Kampar Kongsi, Philadelphia – Best New Bar (a new category this year)

Nominees for each award will be announced on April, and winners will be announced at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony in Chicago on June 16, the organization said. This is the 35th year for the awards.