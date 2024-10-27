Harris tells Philadelphia church election will "decide the fate of our nation for generations to come"

Vice President Kamala Harris was back in Philadelphia Sunday as the countdown to election day nears one week.

Harris, who spent several days in the Delaware Valley over the past week, spoke at the Church of Christian Compassion in Philadelphia on Sunday morning.

"In just nine days we have the power to decide the fate of our nation for generations to come," she told the congregation.

Several minutes into her speech, some shouting broke out in the crowd. Harris paused during the disruption. "That's why we fight for our democracy. Every voice is important," she said while the outburst was quieted.

Harris went on to encourage the Philadelphia church to lean on faith in the days leading up to the election, and urged worshippers to use their feet to get to the polls.

"Here in Pennsylvania, right now each of us has an opportunity to make a difference. Because in this moment we do face a real question. What kind of country to we we want to live in," she said. "The great thing about living in a democracy is we the people have the choice to answer that question. So let us answer not just with our words, but with our works."

Harris also stopped at Philly Cuts barbershop near 44th and Chestnut streets, where she spoke with a group of Black men. It's a bloc that polls show may be somewhat drifting from Harris. But owner Darryl Thomas said he doesn't buy that.

"We're behind you 100%. All the misnomers, put them aside. You're home. We got you," Thomas said.

During a rally later Sunday at the Alan Horwitz "Sixth Man" Center in the Nicetown section of Philadelphia, Harris encouraged supporters to get out and vote.

"The election is here. And the choice, Philly, is truly in your hands," she said.

While the city remains deeply blue, turnout in Philadelphia and its surrounding counties could prove vital to who wins battleground Pennsylvania. It's something Mayor Cherelle Parker, who introduced Harris, hit hard in her speech.

"Guess what the difference was between that 2016 vote and that 2020 vote. More people came out to vote in the city of Philadelphia and our neighboring counties," Parker said.

Four years ago, President Biden racked up more than 190,000 more votes in the Philly five-county area than Hillary Clinton in 2016 on his way to narrowly winning Pennsylvania.

Sunday's multi-stop visit to Philadelphia was the third time Harris traveled to the Delaware Valley in a week. On Wednesday, Oct. 23, Harris visited the Famous 4th Street Deli in Philadelphia's Queen Village neighborhood before attending a town hall in Delaware County. On Monday, Oct. 21, the vice president sat down with former Congresswoman Liz Cheney in Chester County in the first of three moderated conversations in battleground states.

During that conversation, Harris appealed to Republican voters who were on the fence about voting for former President Donald Trump, and claimed he used the presidency as a way to "demean and to divide" Americans.

"I think people are exhausted with that, rightly," Harris said. "And it does not lead to the strength of our nation to tell American people that we must be suspicious of one another, distrust one another."

Bruce Springsteen to headline concert, rally with Barack Obama to support Harris Monday

Harris is set to harness the star power of some of her biggest supporters during a benefit concert at Temple University's Liacouras Center on Monday.

Twenty-time Grammy winner Bruce Springsteen will headline a concert and a rally with former President Barack Obama as part of the Harris campaign's effort to mobilize voters in the final weeks of the 2024 presidential election.

Speaking to CBS News Philadelphia's Joe Holden, Harris said she's "honored" to have Obama's support on the campaign trail. "And people like Bruce Springsteen, to have their support, and of course he is an American icon, I think it just shows the breadth and depth of the support that we have," Harris said.

When asked if any other big name supporters are planning to turn out for the event Monday, Harris said with a laugh, "I have nothing to report at this moment. Stay tuned, however."

Earlier this month, Springsteen endorsed Harris and her running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

Former President Donald Trump returns to the Philadelphia area on Tuesday, when he is slated to participate in an event in Drexel Hill. Trump had a rally at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday.