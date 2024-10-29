On final day of early in-person voting in Pennsylvania, Bucks County voters face long lines

On the final day of early in-person voting in Pennsylvania, some are making allegations about voter suppression in Bucks County.

Republicans in Bucks County and in Washington are expressing their concerns about how Pennsylvania officials have handled the situation related to on-demand mail-in ballots.

The Republican National Committee sent a letter to Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt saying there are "numerous concerning reports" from voters that polling sites are closing early and are not accepting any more voters and that mail ballots will not be counted.

A line outside the Bucks County administration building wrapped around the block as the period to request a mail-in ballot in Pennsylvania was ticking Tuesday.

"This is only the second presidential election we had with this system in place," Bob Harvie, Bucks County commissioner and chair of the Board of Elections, said, referring to on-demand mail-in ballot voting.

Lines are long, he says, because it takes on average 10 to 12 minutes to process each application.

"It is a very cumbersome process. We don't have limitless resources here. We have a fixed number of staff. We have a fixed budget," Harvie said.

The Bucks County Board of Elections, though, says officials had to cut the line at some point, unlike on Election Day.

"Last week, the Department of State asked counties to plan to ensure every registered voter who was in line by 5 p.m. today is provided with the opportunity to apply for and submit a mail ballot application," Schmidt said.

That's what the Bucks County Board of Elections says was done.

A county spokesperson shared the line was cut around 2:45 p.m. Mail-in ballot applications were still being accepted until 5 p.m.

"Our staff has to be able to process all these applications and has to be able to do that on top of the rest of their work, especially today since it's the deadline. We have to upload everything by midnight," Harvie said.

Voters in Doylestown said they waited more than three hours to get through the line.

"It's too long. There's gotta be an easier way. There's gotta be more locations for people to go," Robin Peterson, of Chalfont, said.

"I like this better than dropping this in the mail or putting it in a dropbox," Ralph Borzillo, of Warrington, said.

"I feel it's the safest way to do it," Barbara Graham, of Pipersville, said. "They're going to know who I am and that I voted and no one can vote for me."

Some voters already tried to vote this way last week and were back Tuesday to try again.

"There were 300 people in front of us, so they told us we cannot vote because it was almost time to close," Anne Thenin, of Doylestown, said.

On Election Day, those in line before the polls close, the Bucks County Board of Elections says, will be able to cast their ballots regardless.

Former President Donald Trump's national press secretary Karoline Leavitt posted on X saying, "You have the right to stay in line when casting your vote!"

Trump's political director James Blair posted a similar message on X.

🚨Pennsylvania Voters must stay in line on the final day of early voting and cast their vote.



Do not let elections officials turn you away during the operating hours they posted!



If they disenfranchise you, submit a report to our lawyers through:https://t.co/MgtQ4e1XWe — James Blair (@JamesBlairUSA) October 29, 2024