Kada Scott's father opens up as search for missing 23-year-old hits 2-week mark: "Each day gets harder"

Saturday marks two weeks since Kada Scott was last seen before she disappeared. As the search for the missing 23-year-old continues, Kada's father, Kevin Scott, is shedding light on how his family is handling the ongoing investigation.

"Each day gets harder and harder, more and more difficult emotionally. I want Kada home as soon as possible," Kevin Scott told CBS News Philadelphia on Saturday morning. "Things are not good, but we still are positive Kada is alive and well somewhere, and we're going to get her home as soon as possible."

Kada Scott's family reported her missing on Sunday, Oct. 5. Her mother previously said she last saw Kada as she left for work from the 8300 block of Rodney Street in East Mount Airy at 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 4. The 23-year-old works an overnight shift from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. at The Terrace at Chestnut Hill, an assisted living facility.

Police said she arrived at work in her car and left before her shift ended, with her coworkers seeing her shortly before she left work early. Since then, her disappearance has gripped the city and inspired a growing community of support.

"I do want Kada and her family to know that they are not by themselves," Joe Massengale of Christian Stronghold Church said on Friday during a community prayer service at the senior living facility where the 23-year-old was last seen. "No matter the circumstances."

Police say 21-year-old Keon King is the man believed to be connected to Scott's disappearance. He is currently being held on $250,000 cash bail, facing charges of kidnapping and stalking.

"Every single effort that can be made to help Kada and her family is being made," Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said on Friday during a press conference about the investigation. Krasner also said that King has a history of similar charges to the ones he is currently facing – including stalking. Krasner urged any other possible victims of King's to come forward.

Kevin Scott said Philadelphia police have been providing him and Kada's mother with daily updates on their investigative efforts.

"They're keeping us abreast," Kevin Scott said. "They're working extremely hard around the clock."

The family is holding a community search set for 5 p.m. Saturday at the Awbury Arboretum in Northwest Philadelphia. Kevin Scott said friends, family and any members of the public looking to help out can join in. Scott advised those who attend the search to wear comfortable shoes, bring water and trash bags.

"At this point, it's like all hands on deck. Like whatever gets Kada home - there's no playbook. Whatever works, works," he said.

Kada Scott's family has upped the reward, which now stands at $12,000 for credible information.