Philadelphia police pleads for public's help to find missing woman Kada Scott

Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman after her mom last saw her on Saturday in the East Mount Airy neighborhood, leaving for work.

Captain John Craig, commanding officer of the Philadelphia Police Department's Northwest Detective Division, talked at a press conference on Wednesday about finding Kada Scott.

Scott's family reported her missing on Oct. 5 after she was last seen by her mom on the 8300 block of Rodney Street in East Mount Airy at 9:45 p.m. when she left for work the day before. She works at a nearby nursing home in Chestnut Hill and works an overnight shift from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Police describe Scott as 23 years old, 5 feet, 6 inches and 120 pounds. They said she arrived at work in her car and left before her shift ended, with her coworkers seeing her shortly before leaving work early. In the press conference, police said she didn't leave in her car and her phone is currently off.

Police said before she went missing, Scott told her family and friends that an unknown individual or individuals had been harassing her on her phone. They are investigating to learn more about this person or persons harassing Scott.

"What's troubling about this case is number one, you have a 23-year-old young lady who has completely disappeared. We have no cell phone activity or social media activity and she's not reached out to family or friends," Craig said.

Detectives are currently canvassing the neighborhood for video, interviewing friends and family and analyzing cell phone data. Scott's car has been recovered by police, processed and is being analyzed for evidence.

Police are taking a deep dive all over her social media, looking at internal messages and posts. They say social media was a big part of her life.

"Any information, no matter how small, it would will be of great use to detectives investigating this case," Craig said. "No matter what information you have, think of it as a possible piece of a large jigsaw puzzle … if there's a 100 pieces to a puzzle, you may think yours is insignificant, but without your piece, that jigsaw puzzle is not being solved."

Scott's family describes this as completely out of character. They said she's a bright, energetic woman who's in communication with her family and friends.

"We are heartbroken and terrified. If anyone has seen anything, no matter how small, please contact the police. We just want Kada home safely," the family said to CBS News Philadelphia.

Any information can be forwarded to the tipline or call Northwest Detectives directly at 215-686-3353.