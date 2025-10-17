Family of Kada Scott finds strength in the city as search continues, community rallies in prayer and hope

With hands lifted and hearts heavy, members of Christian Stronghold Church's Prayer 365 Response Team gathered in faith Friday night, praying for the safe return of 23-year-old Kada Scott.

Scott was last seen during her overnight shift on Oct. 4 at The Terrace at Chestnut Hill senior living facility. Since then, her disappearance has gripped the city and inspired a growing community of support.

"When all hope has been lost, we have mustard seed faith to believe that Kada will come home and it's going to happen suddenly," said Ty Gary with the Prayer 365 team.

The group hosted a prayer vigil at the location where Scott was last seen, hoping both to uplift her family and to call attention to her case.

"I want Kada's family to know that they are not by themselves," added Joe Massengale of Christian Stronghold Church. "No matter the circumstances."

Police say 21-year-old Keon King is the man believed to be connected to Scott's disappearance. He is currently being held on $250,000 bail, facing charges of kidnapping and stalking.

"Every single effort that can be made to help Kada and her family is being made," said Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner.

King has a history of similar allegations. In two previous cases, charges were dropped after victims or witnesses failed to appear in court. Now, Krasner's office is urging any additional potential victims to come forward.

Evidence possibly tied to Scott, including a phone case, bank card, and glasses was recently recovered near Ada Lewis Middle School.

Scott's family continues to lean on both faith and the support of the community as the search enters its third week.

"We are just trying to stay hopeful," said her aunt Niema Smart. "We just want Kada to come home, and we just want some information."

"We know you're standing with us. We know you're praying with us. We know the city of Philadelphia is behind us," added her aunt, Jana Allen. "Please continue to help, please continue to add to the tip line, please continue to keep Kada in your prayers and this family."