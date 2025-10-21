Kada Scott's friend speaks out days before Scott was set to be a bridesmaid in her wedding

Kada Scott, who was missing for about two weeks before her body was found near a vacant Philadelphia school on Saturday, had been getting ready to be a bridesmaid in her friend's wedding.

Preye Korimodei attended a balloon release near the school on Tuesday to honor Scott, who was one of her best friends. Korimodei said she met Scott in 2021 when both women were students at Penn State University.

"I still have the picture of the first time we met and she was just all smiles, and we became really close from there on," she said.

Korimodei said hours after her friend went missing on Oct. 4, she knew something was terribly wrong.

"She wasn't returning any of my calls and my messages, and I was so confused," she said. "I called her, nothing. Kada's not the type of person to not pick up her phone."

Preye Korimodei

Korimodei said what has happened is difficult to process, especially just days before her wedding, a moment that will now be marred by the loss of her friend.

Scott was supposed to be a bridesmaid in the wedding, Korimodei said.

"Her name is on everything. I had her dress made for her and she tried it on a couple of weeks ago and she took it with her, and ... I never expected this," she said.

Korimodei said her only comfort is the memories of their time together.

"I'm just thankful to God that I got to experience Kada and who she was," she said. "And I pray that she is resting now and that she's OK."

Keon King is charged with kidnapping Scott and other crimes, and police are investigating whether he had an accomplice.