Kada Scott's body found near vacant Philadelphia school, sources say

The body found near the vacant Ada H. H. Lewis Middle School in Philadelphia's East Germantown neighborhood belongs to Kada Scott, police sources told CBS News Philadelphia Sunday night.

The remains, which police said they found on Saturday after receiving an anonymous tip, were DNA-tested and confirmed to belong to the missing 23-year-old, police sources said.

Scott, who lived in East Mount Airy, has been missing for about two weeks. Her family reported her missing on Oct. 5, and she was last seen leaving her job at an assisted living facility in the Chestnut Hill section of Philadelphia the prior night.

Police said she arrived at work in her car and left before her shift ended without her car.

Her body was found in a shallow grave in a wooded area behind the school, officials said on Saturday.

Philadelphia police have been searching for Scott for days and even shut down the academy so 300 recruits could assist in the search, officials said. New Jersey State Police dogs also helped in the search process.

Police said they believe 21-year-old Keon King is the man connected to Scott's disappearance. He is currently being held on $250,000 cash bail, facing charges of kidnapping and stalking. He was the last person in contact with Scott before she disappeared, according to police.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said King has a history of similar charges. Before being charged in connection with Scott's disappearance, King was allegedly involved in two other violent incidents, but the charges were withdrawn.

"No one is happy that this is the ending. Completely understand that this is a lot on our investigators, a lot on all of us. We all have family members, and this could have been any one of our family members. Could be anybody's family member," First Deputy Commissioner John Stanford said during a press conference on Saturday.