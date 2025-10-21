Family and friends gather at balloon release in Philadelphia, determined to keep Kada Scott's memory alive

Dozens gathered for a balloon release Tuesday to honor the life of Kada Scott in front of the Ada H. H. Lewis Middle School in East Germantown.

The 23-year-old's body was discovered near the school on Saturday.

Guests arrived carrying balloons and flowers as a memorial continues to grow in front of the school for Scott.

It is a sea of white balloons. The organizer said white is the color of purity and that is what Scott is. She said Scott is looking over everyone.

Some who gathered knew her, but many did not. People at the memorial said her story has touched many in the community.

One man said he has a daughter similar in age, and it could have been anyone. Most agreed that they wanted to make sure Scott's family knew they were supported during this most difficult time.

One woman showed up early to drop off flowers.

"That is now our angel," said neighbor Desiree Whitfield. "So we want the world to know that we are not going to forget Kada Scott. Kada Scott did everything that she was supposed to do as a young Black woman. But there was somebody in this world that thought that Kada should not live. But we are not going to stand out here and allow the enemy to make this a sad scene. We are going to rejoice in her memory."

Scott was missing for two weeks until her body was found on Saturday.

Keon King is charged with kidnapping Scott. Police found Scott's body at the Ada H. H. Lewis Middle School after two tips. The first tip was a 911 call, then an email came urging police to go back to the school. Police said King and someone they believe to be an accomplice were seen at that location from cameras on the Awbury Rec Center.

Those at the balloon release said they are determined to keep Scott's memory alive.