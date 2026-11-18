At the base of a tree, a memorial has endured the sun, storms and seasons. Its pink hues and tones ask simply that people remember a young lady named Kada Scott. She would have turned 25 on Wednesday.

"She definitely would have been planning a special birthday outfit," Kevin Scott said. "And plans with family and friends."

Kevin Scott said if his daughter were still here, Kada would be alive in the moment of celebrating.

"That's just Kada," he said. "Birthday was just another time to have fun and hang with friends and family."

A year ago, the dust was settling on a drawn-out search that consumed the entire city.

A Penn State graduate and pageant queen, Kada disappeared under suspicious circumstances in early October 2025. Weeks later, her body was discovered behind a shuttered and run-down middle school a couple hundred yards from the site of her memorial.

Her alleged murderer, Keon King, was arrested and today awaits trial.

"Today's tough. It's been a year," Rep. Andre Carroll said. "Today would have been Kada Scott's 25th birthday."

Focus has shifted away from those awful days last fall.

State Reps. Andre Carroll and Gina Curry are calling attention to proposed legislation known as an Ebony Alert. They say the bill would allow for more resources in looking for missing Black and Brown youth and young adults.

"We need the help of police, we need the help of state police," Curry said. " When our children go missing, we need to find them immediately."

Curry said the legislation has twice made it out of committee but has yet to reach the House floor.

Kada Scott's family has also created a foundation in her memory. It provides scholarships to young women, they say, drawing on her vibrant spirit.