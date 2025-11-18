Kada Scott's family carries on her legacy by launching foundation on her 24th birthday

Tuesday, Nov. 18, would have been Kada Scott's 24th birthday, her family says. But since Scott was killed last month shortly after leaving work in Philadelphia's Chestnut Hill section, her family has worked to continue her legacy and ensure she is remembered.

Now, the family is announcing the formation of the Kada Scott Foundation, a way to keep her memory alive by offering scholarships to young women pursuing higher education, creating business microgrants and providing mentorship.

"Kada was ambitious, kind, creative, had an entrepreneurial spirit, and unfortunately her life was cut short," Scott's father, Kevin Scott, told CBS News Philadelphia.

"But with this foundation, the idea is basically to give the next generation of young women in Philadelphia the opportunity that she deserved, but didn't achieve," he added.

Scott was months away from graduating from Penn State University.

She was last seen at her job in Chestnut Hill and remained missing for two weeks before her body was found near the vacant Ada H. H. Lewis Middle School on Ardleigh Street in East Germantown.

Tuesday is also Kada's mother's birthday, a day she once shared with her daughter.

Kevin Scott said the family greatly appreciates how the city has supported them in the days and weeks since Kada's death.

Scott's public funeral on Nov. 8 at the Mount Airy Church of God in Christ drew hundreds of people from across the city and region, including Mayor Cherelle Parker and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, both of whom spoke highly of the former Miss Pennsylvania pageant competitor.