Murder trial can move forward for Keon King, charged with killing Kada Scott, judge rules

The murder trial can move forward for Keon King, the Philadelphia man charged with kidnapping and killing 23-year-old Kada Scott, a judge ruled Monday.

King appeared in court for a preliminary hearing nearly four months after Scott disappeared after leaving her job at an assisted living facility in Chestnut Hill. Family reported Scott missing on Oct. 5, and her body was found two weeks later near the vacant Ada H. H. Lewis Middle School in East Germantown.

The Philadelphia Medical Examiner's Office determined Scott was shot to death.

Scott's family attended Monday's hearing, coming face to face with King, 21, for the first time since he was arrested and charged in her murder.

Investigators used cellphone records and surveillance video to connect King to Scott's disappearance and murder, and charged him with murder, robbery, theft, tampering with evidence, abuse of corpse, obstruction of justice and other related offenses. Earlier in the investigation, King was charged with kidnapping and arson, among other crimes.

Hundreds of people attended Scott's funeral in Mount Airy in November, including Mayor Cherelle Parker. Scott was months away from graduating from Penn State University when she was killed and was a competitor in the Miss Pennsylvania pageant.

"I'm just thankful to God that I got to experience Kada and who she was," said Scott's friend Preye Korimodei. "And I pray that she is resting now and that she's OK." Scott was set to be a bridesmaid in Korimodei's wedding.

In honor of what would've been her 24th birthday, Scott's family created the Kada Scott Foundation, which will provide scholarships and mentorship to young women pursuing higher education.

"Kada was ambitious, kind, creative, had an entrepreneurial spirit, and unfortunately, her life was cut short," Scott's father, Kevin Scott, said. "But with this foundation, the idea is basically to give the next generation of young women in Philadelphia the opportunity that she deserved, but didn't achieve."