Pitcher that flipped bird to Phillies fans signs with Mets

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The pitcher who flipped the bird to Phillies fans during the World Series reportedly signed with one of the team's biggest rivals Monday. Justin Verlander signed a two-year, $86 million contract with a vesting option for the third year with the New York Mets, according to The Athletic.

Source confirms: Justin Verlander in agreement with Mets, two years, $86M with vesting option for third year. First: @JonHeyman, @martinonyc. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 5, 2022

Verlander, 39, is coming off a season where he won the Cy Young Award and beat the Phillies in the World Series, 4-2, with the Houston Astros.

In two games against the Phillies in the World Series, Verlander went 1-0 in 10 innings, allowed six earned runs, a home run and 11 strikeouts.

The Phillies battled back against Verlander in Game 1 of the World Series to beat Houston after facing a 5-0 deficit, but he got the best of them in a 3-2 win in Game 5 at Citizens Bank Park.

But during that World Series run, Verlander went viral after he gave the middle finger to Phillies fans once the Astros team bus arrived at Citizens Bank Park.

Initially, it appeared Verlander was the one who flipped the bird to fans first, but it turns out it was done in jest. He later clarified it was a joke, saying he was saying hello to Philadelphia fans in "their native tongue."

Verlander even signed a baseball for one Phillies fan and got a picture with her the next day.

But, maybe we'll get some more of these interactions between Verlander and Phillies fans in the future now that he's with the Mets.