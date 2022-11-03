Phillies-Astros World Series Game 5: Live updates and more

Phillies-Astros World Series Game 5: Live updates and moreget the free app
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Game 4 wasn't the night the Phillies, or fans, had hoped for -- but it's time to shake off that loss. The Fightins' will play their final home game of the 2022 season tonight and it's time to bring the noise.
Game 5 isn't necessarily a "must-win" for the Phillies, but it would be a lot less nerve-wracking to head back to Houston with a 3-2 series lead.
Aaron Nola didn't pitch his best, but the Phils bats didn't help him out at all as Cristian Javier and the Astros bullpen threw a no-hitter Wednesday night.
But let's leave that game in the past. A new day calls for new vibes and it's time for the Phils to bounce back.
Noah Syndergaard is scheduled to pitch for the Phillies and Justin Verlander will take the mound for the Astros Thursday night.
First pitch is scheduled for 8:03 p.m.
Follow our live blog below for the lineups, live updates and more throughout the day.
Phillies will wear powder blue jerseys
It's going to be a true Throwback Thursday in South Philadelphia.
The Phillies tell CBS3 the team will sport their powder blue jerseys for Game 5 World Series.
The Phillies typically wear this uniform on Thursdays.
CBS3 did some digging and found something to keep fans positive. The last time the Phillies played the Astros in the postseason while wearing the powder blue uniforms, things turned out pretty well.
It was in the 1980 NLCS. The Phillies beat the Astros in Game 5 and went on to win the World Series.
Here's to hoping the throwback jerseys can work their magic tonight.
Brad Lidge to throw Game 5 first pitch
Are you ready for another fan favorite to take the field at Citizens Bank Park for tonight's ceremonial first pitch?
Brad Lidge will throw the first pitch. Lidge threw the final out during Game 5 in the 2008 World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Here is a nostalgic picture to help reminisce the emotions you were feeling the moment the Phils became the 2008 World Champions.
Will Carlos Ruiz make a special appearance and catch the first pitch? On-field pregame events are scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. so be sure to be in your seats!
Fans need to rally behind Phillies with electric atmosphere
We know Citizens Bank Park will be packed tonight and the players can feed off that energy. But the feeling in South Philadelphia is a bit more mellow than in the previous days.
For the first time in a few days, there was not a line waiting outside the team store. But fans started to file in around noon.
They are still ready to fight with the Phils. They might be disappointed after last night's shutout, but they are still hopeful.
"Well it was our first World Series experience our first game so we had a great time, unfortunately, the result wasn't what we wanted. The crowd was definitely, it didn't seem to be as loud maybe because we didn't get off to the fast start like we did Tuesday night but the fans are still into it everybody in my section was loud we had a good time," Nazareth resident Tom Whiteash said.
Overbrook resident Milton Ray is positive.
"We can bounce back not a problem. Miracles happen all the time you know how that goes," Ray said.
The Phillies Block Party begins this afternoon at 4:30 p.m.
How important is winning Game 5 for Phillies?
Is Game 5 a "must-win" for the Phillies? While that answer could be debated, we know a win tonight would be big for the Fightins.
Game 5 is their final appearance in front of Philadelphia fans and an electrifying win tonight would give the Phils a 3-2 series lead and could help roll the energy over to Game 6 in Houston.
Phillies radio play-by-play announcer Scott Franzke joined Eyewitness News Thursday morning. Watch the video below to hear his Game 5 thoughts and how important the fans could be in the last home game of the season.
Another beautiful day at the ballpark
After a rainout Monday, the weather in Philadelphia has been cooperating wonderfully with the World Series. It'll be another beautiful night for fans headed to the ballpark.
Temperatures will be in the 60s at first pitch, but it probably wouldn't hurt to bring a sweater or sweatshirt with you.
Check out Thursday's weather forecast.