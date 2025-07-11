Watch CBS News
Local News

Justin Mohn sentenced to 2 consecutive life sentences, found guilty of beheading father

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
Read Full Bio
Joe Brandt

/ CBS/AP

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

Justin Mohn — the Bucks County, Pennsylvania, man accused of fatally shooting and then beheading his father and posting a video with the gruesome results of his crime on YouTube — was sentenced to two consecutive life terms in prison after being found guilty of first-degree murder at trial.

The verdict and sentencing concluded Mohn's bench trial in Doylestown Friday morning.

The 33-year-old Mohn, of Levittown, took the stand in the trial and claimed he was trying to "perform a citizen's arrest" on his father, Michael Mohn, for "treason" before resorting to violence in the Jan. 30, 2024, homicide.

Michael Mohn, 68, had been an engineer in the geoenvironmental section of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Philadelphia.

The 14-minute YouTube video was up for several hours before being removed. Mohn was arrested later that day after hopping a fence at Fort Indiantown Gap, where the Pennsylvania National Guard operates.

At his verdict and sentencing proceedings Friday, Mohn told the judge he should be used for a prisoner swap with Russia.

Mohn's mother, Denice, took the stand earlier in the week and recounted finding her husband's body in a bathroom before calling 911. Justin Mohn's parents had been providing financial assistance while he looked for a job.

During a competency hearing last year, a defense expert said Mohn wrote a letter to Russia's ambassador to the United States seeking a deal to give Mohn refuge and apologizing to President Vladimir Putin for claiming to be the czar of Russia. A judge ruled that Mohn was competent to stand trial.  

Verdict expected Friday in trial of Bucks County man accused of shooting and beheading his father 00:27

Tom Gardiner and Nikki DeMentri contributed to this report.

Joe Brandt

Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.

© 2025 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.