June Fete Fair and Horse & Pony Show canceled after Pennsylvania township denies permits over safety concerns

HUNTINGDON VALLEY, Pa. (CBS) — The 2024 June Fete Fair and Horse and Pony Show has been canceled after Upper Moreland Township in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, denied its permits, citing safety and security concerns related to local events, according to the Women's Board of Abington Health Foundation.

Fair organizers said they attempted to rectify township concerns by canceling evening hours, removing "thrill-seeking rides," installing weapon detection screening systems and increasing security. Still, the township opted to deny their permits.

"For the past 111 years, the Women's Board of Abington Health Foundation has worked diligently to provide this family-friendly event for our community," the AHF Women's Board said in a statement. "While we are incredibly disappointed that the June Fete Fair and Horse and Pony Show will not take place this year, we respect the Township's decision and take the safety and security of our community extremely seriously, as this is our top priority."

In a statement, Upper Moreland Township said the decision to deny the permits was "the collective opinion of our public safety officials is, that while additional security measures proposed in the revised permit application were appreciated, the high risk of safety and security issues remain."

The township cited security issues at other events including fights, assaults, robberies and gun violence.

The cancelation comes weeks after safety concerns axed the Exton Square Mall Spring Carnival in Chester County. The township revoked the carnival company's permit after West Whiteland police said a large group of people created an "unsafe environment" for attendees.

The June Fete Fair and Horse and Pony Show was scheduled for the June 7 weekend in Huntingdon Valley. The fair and horse and pony show started in 1913.

The annual fair raises money for Jefferson Abington Hospital. According to its website, the 2023 event raised $107,000 for the hospital.