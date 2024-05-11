Carnival in Chester County shut down by police due to unruly crowd of juveniles

EXTON, Pa. (CBS) -- Police shut down a carnival in Chester County for the night after a group of juveniles created what officials are describing as an unsafe environment for those at the fair.

West Whiteland Police Department said a large crowd of juveniles were at a carnival in the south lot of the Exton Square Mall in Exton, Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Police said they asked the owners to shut down the fairgrounds Saturday night because of the unruly crowd.

Additional officers from agencies around the county were called in to help with crowd control, police said.

Police ask that anyone with video from the incident submit it through their tipline to help with their investigation.

The Exton Square Spring Carnival runs from May 9 through May 18.

Any information related to ticket refunds must be directed to carnival staff, police said.