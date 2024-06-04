J.T. Realmuto, the "backbone" of the Philadelphia Phillies, comes up big in extra innings win over Brewers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There weren't any minced words when J.T. Realmuto ended up taking a shot to the groin area in the ninth inning of a tie ballgame. As expected, it took the Philadelphia Phillies catcher a while to get up.

Realmuto eventually did recuperate and got back in his catching position behind the plate. The crowd of 40,632 chanted "J.T." as he alleviated the pain, not recalling much of the conversation when he got hit in that area.

"I honestly don't remember," Realmuto said with a smile. "Paul [Phillies trainer Paul Buchheit] was just telling me to breathe. Breathe, breathe, breathe. I just kept saying 'I'm trying, I'm trying!'

"I was in a lot of pain there. After a while, it started to go away."

Realmuto didn't have much time to shake off the pain in the Phillies' 2-1 10-inning victory over the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday night, needing to get Matt Strahm out of a situation with two runners on base and no outs. The two were able to get Willy Adames to fly out, strike out Rhys Hoskins with runners on the corners, and cap the inning with Gary Sanchez flying out to Johan Rojas.

Crisis averted.

"He's tough, man," Nick Castellanos said. "He's the backbone of our team."

J.T. Realmuto #10 of the Philadelphia Phillies forces out Oliver Dunn #15 of the Milwaukee Brewers at home plate during the 10th inning at Citizens Bank Park on June 4 in Philadelphia. Getty Images

Realmuto was needed once again in the 10th inning with the ghost runner starting on second base. With runners on second and third and one out, Seranthony Dominguez got Brice Turang to hit a ground ball to second base. Bryson Stott immediately went home, as Realmuto held off a charging Oliver Dunn at the plate to keep the game tied 1-1.

More "J.T." chants ensued. He took notice.

"They've had my back for a lot of years now," Realmuto said. "Being able to get out of the inning was the most important thing, but that was pretty cool to be able to experience that."

Joey Ortiz popped out to Bryce Harper to end the threat in the 10th. The Brewers didn't score any runs, setting the stage for the Phillies to win it themselves in the bottom of the inning.

All set up by the "backbone of the team."

"First off being a catcher, and having the responsibility of handling a pitching staff and being able to manage personalities in the thick of moments in a game," Castellanos said. "That kinda gives you a larger responsibility than the rest of us. Plus how he's able to swing the bat. Plus how he's able to run the bases and how he's played as much as he has.

"Like I said, he's the backbone."

The Phillies needed just one pitch to win the game. After Bryson Stott was intentionally walked, Castellanos hit the first pitch he saw from Joel Payamps into right field. Ball game over.

Philadelphia is 43-19, a season-high 24 games over .500 while taking a series from the team with the third-best win percentage in the National League. The Phillies wouldn't have been in this position without Realmuto, who has taken plenty of hits during this historic first two months of the season.

Realmuto wouldn't have it any other way.

"I'm a little sore. Little banged up," Realmuto said. "Nothing an ice tub can't fix.

"If it takes a few balls in the wrong spot to get a win -- I'll take it," he added.