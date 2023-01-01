Josh Sweat carted off field in Eagles-Saints due to injury

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles lost one of the key members of their defense on the first drive of the game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Josh Sweat went down on the field for an extended period of time after making a tackle on a play where the Saints picked up the first down.

It was a scary site at Lincoln Financial Field as the cart had to come out for Sweat with the entire Eagles team surrounding him at the field.

The Eagles said Sweat has been transported to a local hospital with a neck injury for precautionary reasons. He has movement in all of his extremities.

Sweat was having a career year this season. He ranked second on the team in sacks with 11 and had 31 total tackles.

Sweat had a highlight-reel play last week against the Dallas Cowboys when he returned an interception for a touchdown.

The Eagles haven't had any luck with the injury bug over the past month.

Jalen Hurts is still out nursing a shoulder injury, Lane Johnson won't be back until the playoffs due to an abdomen injury and safety C.J. Gardner Johnson still hasn't returned since he suffered a lacerated kidney.

Sweat signed a three-year, $40 million contract with the Eagles last season.